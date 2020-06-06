 Eni working with regulators on remediating environmental impact, says firm

Eni, parent company of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) said on Friday that it is working with regulators to remediate the environmental impact of the Brass Crude Export Terminal.

The Italian firm denied abdicating its responsibilities in remediating the environmental impact of 48 years of operating the Brass Crude Export Terminal in Bayelsa State.

Brass Community had on May 25 written to NAOC demanding immediate remediation of the environmental and economic damages to the Brass Canal by the terminal.

The letter, written by the community’s solicitors, Ntephe, Smith and Wills, said the remediation was overdue and being delayed by Agip.

The community said Agip also delayed the implementation of an inter-agency site visit to resolve pending issues and commence remediation of impacted areas.

According to the community, this was despite a subsisting regulatory directive to conduct a Comprehensive Impact Assessment (CIA) to determine the facility’s effect and proffer remedy and compensation.

However, NAOC denied the allegations of abandoning the remediation against it by the Brass Community saying it is working with regulators on the remediation.

“NAOC denies the allegations brought forward in the mentioned petition.

“As in all the communities where it operates across the Niger Delta, the company is in constructive contact with the community’s leadership, and is working with the community, its legitimate legal representatives, and regulators to address issues of mutual concern to the parties, including environmental issues,” Eni stated.