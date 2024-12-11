emPLE introduces flexible, affordable third-party motor policy

emPLE, Nigeria’s leading provider of insurance and investment solutions across Africa, has unveiled its newest offering, the Flexi Third-Party Motor Insurance, designed to address the dual needs of affordability and bespoke coverage for Nigerian vehicle owners.

It reflects emPLE’s forward-thinking product development strategy and its vision of empowering individuals with accessible and innovative financial solutions that truly improve lives.

The Flexi Third-Party Motor Insurance redefines third-party insurance, offering the market unprecedented choice and flexibility. It has three distinct tiers of budget-friendly plans: Basic Third-Party, Flexi Basic, and Flexi Standard. These products allow customers to choose a coverage plan that suit their risk management appetite and budget.

The Basic third-party plan, priced at N15, 000, helps car owners meet the statutory and compulsory insurance requirements for car owners in Nigeria. On the other hand, the Flexi Basic plan stretches the benefits of third-party insurance to allow vehicle owners’ the opportunity to be indemnified up to N3, 000,000 in damages, in the event of accidental damage to their car. The third plan, Flexi Standard, provides basic third party while offering added protection to the vehicle owner in the event of fire, theft and accidental own damage up to the limit of N2,000,000.

Speaking on this product Olalekan Oyinlade, managing director, emPLE General Insurance, stated, “At emPLE, we are aware that insurance is not a one-size-fits-all and remain committed to empowering Nigerians by providing financial products that align with their lifestyle and needs. We believe that insurance should be a tool for empowerment; hence, the Flexi Third Party Motor Insurance Plan is more than just an insurance policy; it is a solution that bridges the gap between affordability and extended protection. This product prioritises road safety and financial security while giving our customers the peace of mind they deserve when deciding about their assets’ protection.”

This new product reaffirms emPLE’s position as an innovative, trailblazing and customer-centric solutions provider in the financial industry. By prioritising simplicity and accessibility, the product ensures that Nigerians, from first-time car owners to experienced drivers, can enjoy protection without the complexities and lack of choice.

emPLE is a leading financial services company that provides insurance and investment solutions to retail and corporate clients across Africa. We aim to empower Africans with innovative financial products that enhance freedom, security, and prosperity.

