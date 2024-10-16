emPLE to empower Nigerians with inclusive, accessible insurance solutions

emPLE, a leading financial services company, with a mission to offer accessible and innovative financial solutions to Nigerians, unveiled its insurance businesses and their strategic market positioning in Niger

Following its acquisition of Old Mutual’s Life and General Insurance businesses in Nigeria, emPLE is positioned to deliver enhanced services and solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of Nigerians across various sectors.

“We are excited to lead this new chapter in Nigeria’s insurance industry,” said Rantimi Ogunleye, managing director of emPLE Life Assurance Limited.

At emPLE, we focus on empowering individuals, households and families with accessible insurance products that not only protect their existing lifestyle but also contribute to long-term generational wealth creation. We are here to showcase the peerless benefits and the possibilities that insurance can unlock for Nigerians.”

The company’s general insurance arm is also driving change through its offerings. These include comprehensive and innovative motor, home, and business insurance products tailored to meet the demands of today’s dynamic and uncertain business landscape.

Speaking on this, Olalekan Oyinlade, managing director of emPLE General Insurance Limited, noted, “Our goal is to make insurance more accessible to all Nigerians, their enterprise and industries. From motor to home and business insurance policies, these solutions will protect our customers from unforeseen risks, focusing on tailored products, quick claims processing and personalised service. We are particularly proud of how our offerings cater to existing and emerging needs in rapidly changing global and local micro-economic realities.”

emPLE is committed to promoting financial inclusion by ensuring its products are affordable and accessible to a wide range of targeted customers. Furthermore, the company, understanding the industry dynamics, will collaborate with key stakeholders, including brokers, agents, and tech innovators, to reshape the Nigerian insurance market through unique product development and exceptional value creation.

With a forward-thinking approach and a solid foundation following the acquisition, emPLE is prepared to set a new standard in Nigeria’s insurance industry and make insurance an essential part of Nigerians’ economic ethos, growth and wealth creation.

emPLE is a leading financial services company dedicated to providing insurance and investment solutions to retail and corporate clients across Africa.

At emPLE, our purpose is to empower Africans by providing innovative financial solutions that enhance their freedom, security, and prosperity. We believe that true empowerment comes from providing not just access to financial products but also the knowledge and tools necessary for our customers to make informed decisions and achieve financial independence.

