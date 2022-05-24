Elev8 appoints Hwindingwi as regional director for Africa

Elev8 has appointed Rutendo Hwindingwi as the new regional director for Africa effective May 2022.

Elev8 is a partner in global digital skilling and transformative education initiatives for enterprises and government.

Speaking on his appointment, Rutendo Hwindingwi expressed excitement for the opportunity to join Elev8.

“I am thrilled to have joined Elev8 and champion global skilling in Africa. Africa has long been referred to as the new frontier for global investment and development. The fourth industrial revolution has created the opportunity to empower individuals and organisations from all socio-economic levels and nations to embrace converging technologies to create an inclusive, human-centred future. Elev8 has gone through a two-year maturation process with good outcomes in Nigeria.

Our goal will be to take all that learning and bring it to the rest of Africa, helping other governments and businesses progress their digital transformation, change management, and talent development programmes,” he said.

Elev8 aims to expand its presence across the continent, particularly in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Rwanda. Elev8 education is currently collaborating with global companies from all industries to train more professionals in technology fields. Furthermore, through strategic alliances with governments, business chambers, and investment promoters, it develops robust employability projects to raise the potential of countries.

Africa’s population of 25 to 59-year-olds, known as the primary working-age population, will reach one billion by 2050. According to Francois Pelletier, the head of the UN’s population estimates and projections branch, this represents a doubling of its share of the global workforce from 12 to 23 percent.

Elev8, for example, is collaborating with Microsoft ATO in Nigeria to launch a career progression programme aimed at training unemployed graduates in areas such as software development.

“We are delighted to welcome Rutendo to our management team. His extensive experience in the technology sector will be an invaluable asset to our company’s current vision expansion,” said Maria Balbás, president of Elev8 education.