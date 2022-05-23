FG unveils digital lab to drive startups, innovation hubs

The Federal Government has launched Nigeria’s first digital fabrication laboratory (FABLAB 1.0).

The project is in line with the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) and drive the implementation of ideas and innovation that serve all the entities within an ecosystem.

FABLAB has state-of-the-art equipment that includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) production equipment, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines, 3D printers, servers, Graphics processing units (GPUs), and other things.

At the commissioning on Friday, Kashifu Abdullahi, the director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said the FATLAB was part of the agency’s effort to make Nigeria an innovation hub.

Abdullahi added that the FABLAB would encourage all digital innovators and makers to drive their ideas from inception to impact.

“The FABLAB maintains an open access policy to allow it serve as a digital innovation accelerator for all innovators and makers.

“It allows open-production and public access to aid innovation and entrepreneurship activities,” he said.

He added that the centre engages in hands-on digital fabrication, skills training and capacity building for both in-house staff and external participants in line with its policies.

According to him, to further boost digital innovation awareness among Nigerian youths, visitation and tour of the lab facility by schools, universities, and research centres is encouraged.