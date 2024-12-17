Elegushi lauds the development in Richmond Pearl Estate, pledges support

Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, the paramount ruler of Ikate Kingdom, Lagos, has commended the rapid completion of Richmond Pearl Estate, describing the facility as “masterclass”.

Elegushi made this known during a surprise stopover visit recently to the newly completed facilities in Lekki, Lagos.

A statement issued by Tayo Sonuga, the CEO of Haven Homes, revealed that the king was received by the Haven Homes’ team made up of the CEO, Ufuoma Ilesanmi, managing director and Babajide Olowu, technical director.

Elegushi and his entourage were taken around on an inspection tour of the vast estate including the elegant multi-storeyed Maisonette Blocks and the depth of facilities on the ground.

According to Sonuga, Elegushi has always supported the project from its inception and has created a very conducive and peaceful environment for the developers to thrive in his Ikate Kingdom.

While celebrating the achievement with the king, the CEO shared his vision with Elegushi, stressing that the company will continue to evolve through his support. He reiterated: “At Haven Homes, the future is not just imagined, it’s being built one brick, one vision at a time”.

