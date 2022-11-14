Egbin Power gives free medical check-ups to host communities

Several inhabitants of Ijede, Egbin and Ipakan communities in Lagos State benefitted from a free medical check-up put together by Egbin Power Plc in partnership with Cecy Health Consult.

This was part of the corporate social responsibilities of the largest power generation company in Nigeria to its host communities.

The health outreach was held for three days, with healthcare professionals offering cardiovascular check-ups, diabetes screening, dental care, and medications to beneficiaries, who were very excited.

Egbin Power explained that it organised the programme to reinforce its commitment to the well-being of members in the host communities, including youths, women, children, and aged people, by providing access to periodic healthcare screening to promote sound health.

According to the Head of Corporate Communications and Branding at Egbin Power, Felix Ofulue, the energy firm is committed to driving sustainability, people empowerment and promoting the welfare of members of its host communities in line with its CSR intervention programme.

“Our CSR initiatives are devoted to benefitting and improving the quality of life within the community. This initiative started in 2019 in our host communities and thousands of residents of these communities have benefitted. We are quite pleased with the turnout this year,” Ofulue said.

The leader of the facilitating health team and Managing Director of Cecy Health Consult, Yomi Jaiye, commended Egbin Power for making it a point of duty to promote wellness in its host communities consistently over the years.

He revealed that the 35-man medical team that conducted the outreach comprised medical officers, family physicians, internal medicine specialists, dentists, cardiologists, nurses and pharmacists.

As a form of sustainability, a number of beneficiaries who had elevated issues of hypertension and diabetes were presented with blood pressure machines, glucometer to check their blood sugar level and weighing scales.

One of the beneficiaries of the free health programme, Alasela Akinyemi, acknowledged the positivity the programme has brought to the community.

“I came here because I have had body aches, and immediately I got here, the doctors attended to me. They even attended to the older people on time, and I want to thank the company for bringing this kind of programme to our doorstep because I didn’t pay any money for these medications,” Akinyemi said.

While commending the company, the Chairman of the Ijede Community Development Committee (CDC), Rotimi Owolawi, said initiatives such as this go a long way to engender quality health and life for aged people, youths, women and children who may not have access to periodic medical check-up.

“We commend the company for directing attention to the host communities, and we express appreciation to the management,” he said.

The Baale of the Ipakan Community, Mustapha Lasisi, also thanked the power generation company for giving back to the community.

“This gesture is in no small measure taking care of the prevailing health problems of some members of our community. Since 2019, the company has been carrying out this commendable initiative, and to us, it is a good development, and we really appreciate their effort,” he said.