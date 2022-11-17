Egbin Power bags safety award

Egbin Power Plc has received the Utility Power Generation Company of the Year at the 2022 Afrisafe HSE Awards, a prestigious Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) industry award held to honour outstanding individuals, corporate organizations and laudable initiatives in the safety industry across Africa.

The event, the most prestigious HSE awards in Africa, was attended by notable personalities, professionals, entrepreneurs, HSE certification companies, training institutions, regulators and safety solution providers among other bodies in the industry across the continent.

According to the organizers, the award is in recognition of the various proactive and preventive measures implemented by the GenCo, which has positively impacted on the company’s safety culture.

Receiving the award, Mokhtar Bounour, Chief Executive Officer, Egbin Power Plc, thanked the organisers for the recognition.

He also commended the employees of company for implementing and observing high safety standards at work while dedicating the award to the entire team.

Read also: AfriSAFE: Aviation regulators unveil plans to sustain zero accident in Nigeria

“We are honoured to have received this prestigious award for the Best Company in HSE in the Power Generation and Utility Sector. At Egbin, our mission is bringing energy to life responsibly and we cannot do that without taking into consideration that Safety is first. We remain committed to taking the lead in ensuring the safety of our employees and contractors as a responsible and safety-conscious organization,” he said.

Egbin Power, a subsidiary of Sahara Group, promotes green energy and environmental sustainability through partnerships with focus on clean energy and sustainable environment.

In a similar vein, the Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina (MFR) also bagged the AfriSafe Legend Award in recognition of the Group’s efforts to maintain the highest level of safety standard in its operations, in a bid to ensure safe working environment.

On behalf of the Sahara Group, Adesina expressed delight in receiving the award and commended the organizers of the Awards for the diligent effort put into promoting safety practices and initiatives.

The Chairman of AfriSafe Award, Afe Mayowa, in his address described the winners as worthy people who deserve respect for their numerous contributions toward the advancement of the industry, noting that they were nominated by leading voices in the safety industry and members of the general public who are privy to their exemplary contributions to the profession.