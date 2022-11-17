AfriSAFE: Aviation regulators unveil plans to sustain zero accident in Nigeria

In the last 10 years, Nigeria’s civil aviation sector has not recorded a major crash; an indication that the industry is properly being regulated and domestic airlines are being monitored to ensure safety compliance.

Stakeholders in the sector have said more importantly is for regulators to ensure the industry maintains this safe record and intensify efforts to ensure airlines operate safely, especially at a time when operating costs have increased, with possibilities of airlines compromising on safety.

In a bid to allay these fears, regulators in the country’s aviation sector have disclosed plans to ensure the industry is safe and the zero accident record is sustained.

Speaking during the 4th Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE), Musa Nuhu, director general and chief executive officer, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), said in the past 10 years, the civil aviation industry has not recorded any accident, showing the NCAA has done quite well.

“We intend to keep this going and keep operating safely. We also make sure the aviation system is affordable to the travelling public and contributes significantly to the country’s economy,” Nuhu said.

He said there have been some repairs and installation of the new runway lights, as part of the ways to ensure airlines operate safely, adding that the runway lights were fixed to ensure aircraft can land at night.

“Instead of landing at the international airport and taxing 10 to 15 minutes to get to the local airport, now airlines can land at the local airport and even park for a few minutes. It is a good and interesting accomplishment and we have had excellent reports and feedback from the pilots and the industry,” he said.

Nuhu said as a regulator, it is his job to ensure safety.

He disclosed that the NCAA has been carrying out audits on the airlines to ensure that they not only comply with technical safety but financial safety.

“Of recent, we grounded two airlines based on financial sustainability as they were having financial difficulties but one of them has met the requirements and we have released them to commence operations.

“We are auditing the entire industry to ensure there is complete compliance. The industry is just coming out of Covid-19, then Jet A1 prices quadrupled within a short period and this has put the industry in a very difficult situation. But I know the government and the minister of Aviation are doing all their best to find palliatives in place and reduce the challenges facing the industry,” Nuhu said.

Also speaking at the event, Rabiu Yadudu, managing director/CEO, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said all the things being done at the airport is to strengthen and enhance safety, adding that without safety there will be no aviation.

Yadudu said the recent upgrades carried out at the airports would raise confidence for all stakeholders to come and work in the Nigeria aviation sector.

“We have been working very hard to get all our safety equipment back in full operation. One of the ones that have been out of operations for the past 14 years is the installation of Airfield Lighting on runway 18L/36R at the Domestic Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, (MMIA). We started working on it three months ago and as of now, we started full operations of runway 18L.

“For the industry and FAAN, it is a major achievement and now the airport will have full and optimal operational serviceability. Before it was only one runway but now it is two,” Yadudu said.

Nuhu and Yadudu were part of those that got the Afrisafe CEO Recognition Award.

Nuhu said the award is very important and recognition for all the efforts they have made to keep this industry safe.

“It is a wonderful event and this is my first time coming here. I am impressed not just by the organisation and attendance but by attendance by other countries, which shows it is an internationally recognised event and I understand it’s been Livestream in 26 other countries, so there is a huge audience not only in Africa but globally,” he said.

Other people that got individual nominations for the 4th AfriSAFE award include Buba Marwa, the chairman/chief executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; Kola Adesina, group managing director, Sahara Group; Abimbola Fashola, chair, Leadership Empowerment and Resource Network; Alfred Okoigun,group managing director, Arco Group; and Rabiu Ibrahim Suleiman, executive chairman, Rift Oil Petroleum Limited and Board Member.

Afe Mayowa, chairman of AfriSAFE, said this in a press statement that “AfriSAFE is an annual continental award set up to honour excellence in the health and safety industry by recognising and celebrating the exemplary individuals and organisations promoting a safe and healthy workplace, ensuring public safety, well-being and enabling environmental sustainability.

“Awardees are first nominated by stakeholders in the health and safety industry and members of the general public through the award website before being shortlisted by an eminent panel of judges which determines their suitability for the award,” Mayowa said.

Also nominated in the individual category of AfriSAFE 2022 are Yetunde Ilori, Director-General/CEO, Nigerian Insurers Association and Abiodun Oyedepo, pioneer chairman, NISAFETYE.

AfriSAFE 2022 also honoured Ejiro Otarigho, the heroic truck driver who gained national attention for driving a burning truck away from a densely-populated area in Delta State to avert danger to public safety.

The award honoured safety professionals and organisations in the health and safety industry across Africa for notable achievements in promoting workplace safety.

Seplat Energy, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Standard Chartered Bank, NDLEA, Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, Ibile Oil and Gas, Nestle Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Stanbic IBTC, FrieslandCampina, and CWAYS topped the organisation category of this year’s award.

The awards were presented at the AfriSAFE Banquet which was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, November 12. The Award is largely sponsored by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health.