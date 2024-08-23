Edosio unveils new collection at Lagos photo exhibition

Efe Edosio, a Lagos-based documentary photographer and filmmaker, unveiled his latest work, titled the “Elder Blessings” collection, in the ongoing exhibition, “Through the Lens: The Next Generation of Photographers.”

The exhibition opened to the public last Saturday at the Alliance Française Gallery in Lagos and will run until September 7, 2024.

“Through the Lens: The Next Generation of Photographers” is a collaborative exhibition spotlighting the evocative and dynamic works of emerging photographers who are redefining the art form in Nigeria and beyond.

Among them, Efe Edosio stands out for his poignant exploration of the “Elder Blessings” culture, a revered tradition of the Aladja people of Delta State, where he is equally a native.

In his “Elder Blessings” collections, he explored the spirit of this traditional practice which acknowledges the oldest married woman in the community known as the Okpako Eghewaya R’Aladja as the custodian of wisdom, and spiritual connection to be handed down to younger generations.