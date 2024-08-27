ECOWAS appoints Jess Anuna as youth ambassador

Jess Anuna, CEO/Founder, of Klasha, a leading global cross-border payments company, has been appointed as youth ambassador by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Youth Council.

In a statement, the organisation said the appointment is a testament to Anuna’s influential leadership and steadfast commitment to empowering the youth, nurturing diplomatic relations, and propelling innovative solutions across Africa.

As an authority in financial technology, Anuna brings a wealth of experience and vision to her new role as a Youth Ambassador. Her leadership at Klasha underscores her dedication to driving transformative change.

Jess Anuna’s ambassadorial role is pivotal for fostering diplomatic ties and advocating for youth interests within the ECOWAS region.

With her deep expertise in cross-border payments and technology, she’s poised to enhance collaborative efforts, bolster economic development, and create opportunities for young talents across the area. This appointment aligns with Klasha’s commitment to leveraging innovative solutions for financial inclusion and seamless cross-border transactions to and from Africa.

Anuna said, “I’m honoured to be appointed as a Youth Ambassador as it highlights my commitment and Klasha’s mission to drive positive and innovative change within Africa.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the ECOWAS Youth Council, leveraging our expertise to foster innovation, promote economic opportunities, and amplify the voices of the youth.” she added.