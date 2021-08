Leading Developmental Investment institution, DLM Capital Group through its digital banking subsidiary “SOFRI” has announced EazyChange as the winner of the first edition of its Fintech pitch competition tagged- Pegasus Fintech Challenge. The front runner EazyChange who emerged winner is a fintech startup with focus on creating easy cash payments for transportation in Nigeria. OgaPOS…

