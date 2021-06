Access to growth capital remains a key challenge for many Nigerian businesses, especially for startups. In this interview with Solomon Nathaniel, Investment Banker, DLM Capital Group, he shares insight with BusinessDay’s Endurance Okafor on how the DLM’s maiden Fintech challenge- Pegasus is going to help startups with funding and advisory. Excerpt: What gave birth to…

