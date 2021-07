Eat’N’Go Limited, one of the leading QSR operators and master franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Yoghurt in Africa, has announced the Milestone of its 150th store opening, with the recent openings of nine (9) Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery stores in various locations in Nigeria. The new locations for…

