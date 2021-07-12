Logistics firm assures timely delivery of food

Amid complaints of delayed deliveries by logistic companies, Ije Chops, a food logistic company has assured of timely delivery of quality food to its customers.

Ije Chops is a brand of Ije Logistics which allows people order food conveniently using a phone app and get it delivered to their doorstep.

Gideon Oyediran, CEO of Ije Chops speaking with journalist during the launch of the company in Abuja, laments the lack of quick/timely delivery as a major challenge in the logistics industry.

“Logistics companies in Nigeria need to work on timely delivery, people get frustrated and irritated whenever their deliveries are delayed and this is something we must work on” he said

Oyediran added that the company which currently operates in Abuja, Port Harcourt Lagos and Enugu provides customers variety of food to choose from

“There are a lot of foods that are toxic to the body but we ensure that our food vendors give us good food. We promise that any food ordered from our platform is 100 percent healthy. We have vendors on our platform you can choose from”

In the same vein, Emmanuel Bassey – head of technology operation, Ije Chops reiterated the availability of not just timely delivery but healthy food choices for the public.