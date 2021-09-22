Eat ‘N’ Go partners Slum2School to celebrate international literacy day

Eat ‘N’ Go Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) operators and lead franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Yoghurt in Africa, celebrated International Literacy Day in a unique way for the children residing at Tarkwa bay with the support of their CSR partners Slum2School.

Since 2017, Eat ‘N’ Go has proven itself to be an exemplary corporate citizen with its partnership with the Slum2School- a non-profit organisation committed to providing a sound education for underserved children across multiple communities in Nigeria. The Eat ‘N’ Go Group pledged support in sending 1200 children to school this year.

Patrick McMichael, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Eat ‘N’ Go, while commenting at the event, said, “We are delighted to be an active participant of such a formidable partnership, by providing a sound education for underserved children across different communities in the country, which gives them aspiration and hope for a brighter future through provision of quality education.”

According to him, the celebration of International Literacy Day with our Slum2School partner and these kids at Tarkwa bay offers an avenue to promote collaboration between the Private sector and NGO organisations in providing education to underserved kids. “This will make an indelible mark in the future of these young Nigerians to achieve greatness and purpose to the country and world at large.”

Eat ‘N’ Go has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment in its corporate social responsibility activities as a company with a solid and intentional focus on education. In 2020, the Group supported 1,000 kids across various communities by donating 50 Million and has increased its pledge to supporting 1,200 kids this 2021.

As one of the leading QSR groups in Africa, community touchpoints and outreach programmes are critical for the Group’s overall operations. Now more than ever, with the ravaging effects COVID-19 had on education and learning, the company said. The Eat ‘N’ Go Group ensures its active participation provides a solid foundation for human-centred recovery, starting with education for underserved kids.

Eat’N’Go is the Master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brands in Nigeria. Renowned for being a master deliverer of extraordinary fast-food services, Eat’N’Go has established over 150 stores in Africa. The company continues to expand its presence in key markets by fusing company goals with new strategic development goals.

Eat’N’Go is dedicated to bringing the best global food brands and concepts to Nigeria and Africa at large.