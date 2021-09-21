How parents teacher associations (PTA) can use insurance to boost education

A sustainable educational system is propelled by how well different stakeholders play their roles in ensuring optimal value creation for the young learners. These stakeholders include the school administrators, teachers, parents, communities, and

civil societies.

When these stakeholders work in synch to achieve shared goals through collaborations and a well-structured engagement, the impact on the school and the children is supremely peerless. One of the stakeholders with solid linkage to the

children, the teachers, the school, and the government is the Parents Teachers Association, popularly known as the PTA. This well-intentioned association comprises parents, teachers, and administrators who solely focus on facilitating parental participation and devotion to the children’s learning experience.

Providing education for their wards is a massive responsibility for the parents or guardians, but the thought of sustaining the process, come what may, is one issue they all find quite knotty. This concern is made even more troubling with the unstable nature of economic outcomes and, lately, a health pandemic. These bitter and related events put affected parents in tough decision corners on the continuation of their children’s education.

Read also: Brainiacs STEM pushes girl-child education

How do Parents Survive Twin Onslaught by Pandemic and Economy?

A 2020 report by the American Urban Institute’s Health Reform Monitoring shows that “more than 4 in 10 parents reported that they or someone in their family lost work or work-related income because of the coronavirus outbreak”. The report also realised that this ratio rises for low-income parents.

The twin challenges of the pandemic and slowed economic situation in the country have had parents worried about the future of their children’s education should the worst happen. Unfortunately, the schools relying on tuition fees to ensure continuous

education provision may not grant succour. So, what can the PTA do to change this ugly trend?

It is in response to this poser that Leadway Assurance, Nigeria’s foremost insurer joined hands with over 10,000 parents under the Association of Parents of Private School Students (APPSS) to launch an education insurance policy plan tagged the “Group Education Protection Plan (GEPP)”.

PTA and Leadway are working for the future of children’s education GEPP, the bespoke education plan, is designed to help parents protect and secure their children’s future from the socio-economic disruption that brings schooling to an

abrupt end. The policy also covers the risk of unforeseen events, such as the death of a parent or guardian, life-threatening critical illness, total and permanent disabilities, which are also factors in the dropping out of school for bereaved children.

With this partnership, the parents are guaranteed the fulfilment of bequeathing their children quality and life-defining educations, no matter what life throws at them. This unique alliance mandates Leadway Assurance to assume the payment of the child’s

fees for the remaining targeted school terms from the point the sponsoring parent or guardian dies or contract a critical illness or disability.

Leadway Assurance, which has five decades of operational experience, is renowned for being Nigeria’s unbeaten largest claims-paying insurer for the sixth consecutive year! This financial stature guarantees the parents an assured peace of mind that

comes with having competent support for unbroken and sustainable quality education.

Is your PTA working with Leadway Assurance to secure the children’s future? To find out how you and like-minded parents can work with Leadway Assurance to protect your child’s education, please visit www.leadway.com or call the Leadway Assurance

customer care helpline on 01-2800-700. You can also send an email to Lcs@leadway.com for professional advisory or request a call back by visiting www.leadway.com/call-me.

We are within your reach on Whatsapp via our virtual assistant support on 08129997044 or any of our social media outlets – @LeadwayAssurance on Facebook & Instagram, @Leadwayinsure on Twitter. You can send a DM, and we will revert with all the information you require.