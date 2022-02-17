Dufil Prima donates products to orphanages to mark Valentine

Dufil Prima, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, said it has donated cartons of Indomie to three orphanages in Lagos as part of activities to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day.

The homes that received the donation include the Nigerian Red Cross Motherless & Abandoned Babies Home, Heritage Homes Orphanage, and Love Home Orphanage.

Donating to the orphanage homes, according to the company, has become a tradition aimed at enabling orphans to relish the superior taste of Indomie Instant Noodles.

Expressing delight and appreciation, Olakunle Lasisi, the branch secretary, Nigerian Red Cross, Lagos, thanked Dufil Prima for the gesture.

“We appreciate what Dufil Prima has done in the lives of these children today by extending love to the less privileged. As parents, we know that if Indomie is missing in the home, home never really feels the same because Indomie is the preferred meal for children,” Lasisi said.

Tope Ashiwaju, group corporate communications & events manager of Dufil Prima, said Valentine is a period of sharing love and giving to those who may be unable to reciprocate the gesture.

To children, he said, Indomie is not just a meal because it symbolises the love their parents have for them and an incentive that spurs them to do well in many areas of their lives.

“We are here to extend love to these beautiful children because we love them and we believe in them. They are future parents, teachers, accountants, lawyers, governors, pastors, imams, and senators. Seeing the genuine smiles and joy on the faces of these kids on account of their love for the Indomie brand is quite humbling and is all the gratification we need to do more,” he added.

Over the years, Dufil Prima has celebrated the Valentine season through generous donations of Indomie to select orphanages across the country.