Dufil Prima commits to capacity development with N3m scholarships

Determined to boost capacity development among Nigerian children, Dufil Prima Foods Plc has rewarded three pupils who emerged winners of the 2021 Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA) with N3 million Scholarships.

The award, which began in 2008, has so far benefited 42 Nigerian children below the age of 15, who have shown extraordinary acts of heroism in the face of danger or societal challenges.

Adhi Narto, chief executive officer, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, said the Indomie Independence Day Awards reflects the importance and belief of the company in the extraordinary qualities of the Nigerian child, which must never be ignored, but rather, celebrated and rewarded.

“Indomie feels the need to celebrate our unsung heroes- Nigerian children, who are doing an extraordinary job, without being celebrated. This year, we received hundreds of entries and when we go through those entries, we were amazed to see the kinds of work Nigerian children are doing,” Narto said.

At this year’s award held in Lagos, a 14 year old Favour Sunday, from Lagos went home with N1 million scholarship in the Social Bravery category; an 11 year old Elijah Daniel Emenka from Akwa Ibom and Joshua Agboola, 12-year-old from Lagos won N1 million each in Physical and Intellectual bravery categories respectively.

Dayo Israel, executive permanent board member, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), commended Dufil Prima Foods for the IIDA initiative and emphasised the need for every Nigerian child to be empowered through quality and scientific-oriented education.

“It is commendable for an organisation like Dufil Prima Foods to have stayed consistent to doing social responsibility programme the way she has been doing it, by making a substantial contribution to the growth and development of Nigerian children, without necessarily getting something in return,” Israel said.

Other awards of the night were honourary awards for Olajumoke Matilda Otitoloju popularly called IYANIWURA -Mother Is Gold while frontline workers including Iorhen Akase and Awolumate Rachel Olayinka with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital were recognised for their contribution towards the fight against the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria.

Legendary artist, Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, comedian, recording artist and businessman, Late Olanrewaju Fasasi was also awarded.