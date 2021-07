Dolapo Otegbayi, a specialized nutrition director at FrieslandCampina, has emerged as the Marketing World Woman of the year at the 2021 Marketing World Awards (MWA) held recently in Ghana. Otegbayi was also listed among the top 50 Africa Marketing Leaders for 2021, at the 10th edition of the awards. The MWA is a unique premier…

