DO.II Designs unveils reward programme

To foster partnerships in Nigeria’s interior design industry, DO.II Designs, an interior design company, has recently unveiled a new programme called ‘DO.II Preferred’.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, the CEO at DO.II Designs said the new programme was designed to ensure interior designers, property developers, bulk buyers and other B2B partners have a more rewarding business experience.

“DO.II Preferred offers a new level of collaboration and we look forward to mutually beneficial partnerships with the brands that have signed up today. And we continue to support businesses in their quest for growth, across all stages of their Interior Design journey,” Ighodalo said.

Over a dozen interior designers were specially recognised as gold and silver DO.II Preferred members, following their recent business engagements with the brand.

Read also: Art Pantheon lifts Akintunde’s Autovista of futuristic design concepts

Members of DO.II Preferred will unlock exclusive rewards with each DO.II purchase and earn points to grow their points advance in tier from Green, to Silver, Gold, through Platinum, according to the company. “Benefits include special all-year discounts, bespoke production, and exclusive access to closed events, free priority delivery, and more.”

“Catering to diverse wholesale and retail markets for corporate, hospitality and retail clients, we are thrilled to show appreciation to our loyal client base in new ways,” Ighodalo said.

On the idea of DO.II’s Interiors and Style initiative, Ighodalo noted that it was born out of the growing promise and delivery mismatch, despite the evolving opportunities in Nigeria’s interior design industry. “DO.II seeks to drive and encourage the growth of our local industry, while significantly reducing the delivery of sub-standard products and service amongst its peers,” she added.

Another high point of the event was a tour of the company’s showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos.