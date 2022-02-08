DLM Capital Group offers N5bn series 3, 4 investment opportunity

DLM Capital Group Limited, a development investment bank has announced plans to offer N5billion series 3 and 4 investment opportunity to the investing public.

According to the stockbroking firm Afri invest, the offer is for 180 days and 270 days at 12 and 13 per cent respectively. The offer opens on 2nd February and ends on the 9th of the same month.

It noted that the proceeds from the offer will be to fund working capital requirements of two subsidiaries of the Group namely: CitiHomes Finance Company and Links Microfinance Bank.

“The Group has been at the forefront of creating alternative funding solutions to businesses, providing bespoke and innovative financing for a variety of economic sectors across the Country,” Afri-Invest noted.

Afri-Invest said the DLM Capital Group places a strong emphasis on driving sustainable development of the Nigerian economy by focusing its expertise on key sectors such as agriculture, general business finance, consumer credit, housing, transportation, infrastructure, and education in line with its chosen development mandate to help reduce poverty and improve the living conditions of Africans as a whole.

The Group currently consists of seven operating subsidiaries regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

These subsidiaries include DLM Advisory Limited, SoFRI Digital Bank powered by Links Microfinance Bank Limited, CitiHomes Finance Company Limited, DLM FX Trading Limited, DLM Trust Company Limited, DLM Securities Limited, and DLM Asset Management Limited.

DLM Capital Group offers general financial and investment banking-related services via its subsidiaries above which provide, corporate finance advisory, asset management, trust services, securities trading, and forex dealing.

The Group also has a FinTech company which includes a full-service digital bank that provides general banking services to retail consumers. This also includes payment services and retail credit.

On the distribution side, DLM works with domestic pension fund managers, asset managers, bank treasurers, corporate bankers, trustees, high net worth individuals, and other retail investors, as well as with international emerging market fund managers and international banks with an appetite for sub-Sahara African investments.