When in 2018, Carbon, a Nigerian fintech startup made its financials public, it won acclaim. Since then Carbon has grown in size and influence. For the fiscal year 2020, the company, which has about 659,000 customers, processed ₦96.54 billion (~$241.35 million), up 89% compared to the same period a year ago. For its lending arm,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login