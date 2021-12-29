Devon King’s unveil new TVC, champion family moments

In line with its new brand positioning to promote family bonding moments, Devon King’s, a brand of PZ Wilmar, recently unveiled a new television commercial (TVC) to showcase the importance of family bonding amongst other activities.

The brand equally organised the “King’s Fest” to promote and celebrate the joy of family bonding amongst its consumers during the yuletide season, and also to create memorable moments with family and friends.

“This event has been organized for our consumers, in the spirit of the season to come celebrate with their loved ones and create fun memories they’ll carry on for a lifetime. Christmas really brings us more opportunity to bond with family members and that’s the Brand’s goal,” said Chioma Mbanugo, head of marketing, PZ Wilmar.

Oluwatoyin Popoola-Dania, category and brand manager, PZ Wilmar Ltd, emphasized the uniqueness of Devon King’s in cooking meals and how the product has helped in creating magical bonding moments for families.

According to her, King’s Fest is targeted at bringing families together to unwind from year-long activities. “The year has been a tough one for everyone, given the pandemic but regardless of everything, it’s time to share beautiful moments of bonding together,” said Popoola-Dania.

She states further that Devon King’s has always been encouraging moments of bonding by creating platforms for ensuring families enjoy tasty meals cooked by Devon King’s products each time they come together.

“Devon King’s has been in existence for over five decades and has established itself as a brand that makes consumers seek moments of togetherness and experience the most memorable ones with Tasty Meals,” said Miyonse Amosu, a celebrity chef and Influencer, attesting to the power of using Devon King’s range of products to create refreshing moments among consumers.