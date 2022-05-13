Dettol Nigeria donates products to Federal Medical Centre Abuja

Determined to promote hygiene in society, Dettol Nigeria said it recently made product donations to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja as part of the activities to mark the 2022 World Hygiene Day.

The products donated include Dettol Liquid Handwash and Dettol Hand Sanitizers, which will be used by the medical facility to ensure a safe and secure environment for optimal healthcare outcomes.

Speaking on the donation, Akbar Ali Shah, general manager of Reckitt sub-Sahara Africa, said that hand hygiene is a key protective measure against infectious diseases, which helps to prevent further transmission.

According to him, hand cleaning is at the core of emergency responses to many infectious diseases, such as Influenza and COVID-19, and has continued to be an essential tool for infection prevention and control all over the world.

“Dettol is leading the change as we prioritise the culture of clean hands through our solutions of antibacterial products, hence, we encourage individuals at all levels to carry out regular hand washing to prevent infections and to save lives,” he said.

Acknowledging receipt of the products on behalf of the hospital management, Saad Ahmed, chief medical director of the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, who was represented by Ezechila Joseph, the head of Clinical Services, told Nigerians to continue to be united in the fight against Covid-19 and other diseases.

“As we come to mark this World Hand Hygiene Day, let this consciousness and awareness be rekindled in us, and we must ensure that no one is left behind because only one person not adhering and not uniting can become a hazard to every one of us,” he said.

The World Hand Hygiene Day was set aside to reiterate the importance of hand hygiene as a medium to prevent infections and to save lives. With the theme, ‘Unite for Safety: Clean Your Hands,’ the campaign is focused on recognising that cleaning of hands can add to the culture of safety and quality, which will in turn encourage people to clean hands at the correct times and with the right products.

The World Health Organization said that every year, hundreds of millions of patients are infected with healthcare-associated infections, leading to the death of one in 10 infected patients.

This is why hand hygiene has become one of the most critical and proven measures to reduce this avoidable harm.