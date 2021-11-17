DC Pena to tap Nigeria’s alcoholic beverage market, launches Princi wine

DC Pena International Limited has launched Princi Pinal Red Wine into the Nigerian market with an eye on the alcoholic beverage market currently valued at $2 billion, and a set goal to help bring quality wines into the Nigerian market and Africa.

The Nigerian alcoholic beverage market has maintained an annual average growth of 6 percent since 2007, while market share by alcohol type indicates beer as the market leader with 55 percent followed by spirits with 30 percent and wine at 15 percent according to 2015 Mayfair Journals publications.

The alcoholic beverage company, which believes in the improvement and quality of life, wants to be the most trusted wine company that delivers quality products through dedicating resources, talent, and partnership with Maison Ginestet in Boudreaux, France.

Incorporated in 2009, DC Pena International Limited for general merchandising in Nigeria with a primary focus on wine production and distribution. “Today, our products are crafted with the best grapes from a very rich vineyard in Bordeaux, France. Our partner, Ginestet is known for their ability to produce the best wines in France. Currently, we have three great flavors namely Princi Pinal, Princi Cabernet Sauvignon, and Princi Merlot,” said Emeka Chinaka, CEO, Princi Wines, Nigeria’.

According to Chinaka, Princi products hold a higher value and are uniquely different from most other products in the Nigerian market with reasonable pricing for its quality. He posits that the smooth taste of Princi Wines makes its products a wine for all Nigerian occasions, more especially Princi Pinal, its signature blends has a very smooth and appealing taste that most Nigerians would love.

Speaking further on the brand, Chinaka disclosed that the journey of Princi Wines started in 2011 after his visit to Nigeria. “Having tasted a few wines, I was not very impressed. As a wine lover, I felt our country deserves better. It is based on this experience and my passion for wines that I decided to search for the best winemaker in Europe,” he stated.

According to him, the goal was to bring into the Nigerian market the best product in the alcoholic beverage space. “…lucky enough, I found and partnered with one of the best winemakers in Bordeaux, France. Having established this relationship with Ginestet, Princi Wines was born,” said Chinaka.

Cornell Udofia, the CEO, Cornel Media Consult (CMC) and ambassador for Princi Wines, said credible feedback on the brand was gathered at the recently concluded 5th edition of the CMC Africa award of Excellence 2021, which was sponsored by Princi Wines. “Participants present at the award gave very high grades for our signature favor Princi Pinal as they express their satisfaction with the wine,” Udofia said.