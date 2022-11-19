Dave Van Bulck takes over as new MD of Ringardas Nigeria

Dave Van Bulck has been appointed as the new Executive Managing Director of Ringardas Nigeria Limited – also known as (ASCA) – a pioneer company in Bitumen distribution in Nigeria.

Bulck is replacing the outgoing managing director, Philippe Goron. The new MD is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering – Energy Optimization and holds a Master’s in Engineering, obtained at the prestigious University of Gent, Belgium.

According to a statement issued by the company’s management in Abuja, Bulck has since 2003 progressively held responsible roles in his career, which he started with TOTAL in June 2004 in Brussels, Belgium as a Field and Project Engineer.

He later joined TOTAL Africa and the Middle East department in Paris Headquarters in 2008, to manage new logistic project developments. After three years he was assigned as operations manager at TOTAL Zimbabwe.

In 2014 he was appointed as the Operations and Technical Manager for SEP CONGO, a Joint-Venture operated by TOTAL, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He left TOTAL in 2018 to join FTL Pipeline SA, still in Kinshasa DRC, as the Chief Operating Officer.

After three years, he joined VTTI Antwerp as the Strategy & Transition Manager, from where he was selected by Rubis Energie to take the responsibility of Managing Director for Ringardas Nigeria Limited in October 2022.

Dave has worked across several organizations in the Oil & Gas downstream business and gained experience in bitumen and PMB, as he was leading the development of new Bitumen terminals in Algeria and the Middle East. For the past year, he was involved in the closure of the VTTI bitumen refinery.

The operations of the company which had two strategic connected terminals in Sapele and Port Harcourt and three inland terminals in Kano, Enugu and Gwagwalada, would be strengthened by the tremendous wealth of knowledge, and experience of the new MD.