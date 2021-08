DataPro, a Credit Rating Agency (CRA) recognised and approved by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), has in its latest report re-affirmed Zenith Bank Plc Long-Term Rating of AA- with a stable outlook for the year 2020/2021. The AA- Rating indicates Lower Risk. It shows excellent Financial Strength, Operating Performance and Profile when compared to…

