DataPro assigns Guaranty Trust Bank Limited “AA+” rating

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited has been rated “AA+” with a Positive outlook for the year 2021/2022 by a technology-driven Credit Rating Agency (CRA), DataPro.

The “AA+” indicates Lower Risk. It shows Excellent Financial Strength, Operating Performance and Profile when compared to the standards established by DataPro.

This stable outlook assigned to Guaranty Trust Bank as seen in the latest rating by the credit rating agency reflects DataPro’s expectation that the bank has a strong ability to meet its ongoing obligation.

The DataPro Rating Committee approved the Rating after assessment of the Company’s Financial Performance, Capital Adequacy, Asset Quality, Liquidity, Profitability, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Risk Factors and Future Outlook of its current healthy profile in the medium to long-term period.

The rating of Guaranty Trust Bank Limited is supported by its diversified revenue base, experienced management, strong capitalization and brand presence.

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited had a short-term rating of “a1+” which indicates highest credit quality and strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.

DataPro notes that the Rating carries a maximum shelf life of 12 calendar months, in line with International Best Practice. The Rating is therefore not an offer to trade in securities nor a substitute for the user’s judgement. It is meant for reference purposes.