Daramola Dynasty Foundation launches ProSkill Accelerator to empower youths

In a move to address the rising need for youth empowerment in Nigeria, the Daramola Dynasty Foundation (DDF) has announced the launch of the ProSkill Accelerator. This initiative is focused on equipping Nigerian youths with the skills necessary to succeed in today’s ever-evolving workforce, with the aim of fostering a more skilled and productive generation.

The ProSkill Accelerator offers young Nigerians the opportunity to upskill through training and mentorship programmes designed to align with industry demands. In addition, DDF will be awarding financial support to qualifying participants, enabling them to invest in their education, skill development, and career growth.

“I have always believed in the power of opportunity, and one of my deepest passions is creating pathways for young people to not only dream big but also gain the skills and knowledge to make those dreams a reality,” said Olanrewaju Daramola, founder of the Daramola Dynasty Foundation. “The goal is to cultivate the next generation of business leaders, innovators, and changemakers.”

The ProSkill Accelerator is a continuation of DDF’s unwavering dedication to creating opportunities for young people. By helping participants develop essential skills and offering them financial support, the foundation is ensuring that young Nigerians are better positioned to contribute positively to the country’s development.

The ProSkills Accelerator program offers both physical and virtual training across five specialized tracks: Product/Content Marketing, Cyber Security, Fashion Design, Agriculture & Livestock, and Digital Assets Trading.

According to Vanessa Kelechi, chief operating officer at DDF, “Our ProSkills Accelerator program is strategically designed to address the growing demand for 21st-century skills, focusing on key areas that drive innovation, economic growth, and sustainability.”

The Daramola Dynasty Foundation has been at the forefront of youth-focused programs, impacting countless lives through its innovative projects aimed at creating sustainable grassroots impact by elevating communities one at a time. This new program underscores DDF’s commitment to making Nigeria a better place by investing in its future leaders.