Dangote pledges to deepen economic activities, sponsors Lagos trade fair

Dangote Industries Limited has said it will continue to partner with stakeholders to deepen commerce, industry, and economic activities in the country so as to strengthen the nation’s economy.

The company said part of the efforts at revitalising the economy is the sponsorship of the 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair, themed ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value’, which is slated for November 4-13 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.

The collaboration is coming on the heels of similar sponsorship of the recently concluded Abuja International trade fair for which Dangote Group was a lead sponsor.

Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON Allied Industries, Dangote-Sinotruk, and Dangote Fertilisers are participating in the fair as the business units plan to open helpdesks to attend to inquiries from prospective customers.

A statement from the Branding and Communications Unit of Dangote Group said trade fairs have become a veritable avenue for the subsidiaries to bond with their customers.

“NASCON is offering its range of products, salt packs, seasonings, and stew mix to customers at the trade fair. The salt pack which is designed to endear the product to its teeming customers still comes in packs of 250g, 500g, and 1kg. The design is to make the product more accessible and affordable for consumers and other end users. NASCON would give visitors to its stand at the Dangote pavilion a good treat,” it said.

It said Dangote Sugar Refinery is bringing to the fair all its product ranges while its sales/marketing team will fully be on the ground to attend to customers and prospective new distributors.

“Dangote Cement, a regular participant at both fairs, will operate an office at the Dangote Group Pavilion. Customers and users of its cement products are encouraged to visit the office during the period of the fair for consultations with the team,” the statement said.

It said customers wanting to be distributors of any of the products from Dangote Group subsidiaries would have the opportunity to be well informed by staff of the companies who would be on hand to put the customers through how to go about it.

Anthony Chiejina, group chief and branding communication officer, said opportunities abound in this year’s trade fair as Dangote Group’s business units would be expanding its customer base and urged visitors to the fair to take advantage of the development to key into various businesses of the group.

According to him, the company will be offering information on every aspect of its business, especially the refinery and fertiliser, and urged public members to patronise the company at the fair.