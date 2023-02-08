Dangote partners Ogun, Kaduna commerce chambers

Dangote Group has announced its partnership with Ogun and Kaduna states’ Chambers of Commerce and Industry to host their respective trade fairs.

According to the Group Chief, Branding and Communication, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina, subsidiaries under the group are featuring prominently at the two fairs which kicked off at the weekend in Kaduna and Abeokuta, respectively.

In a statement, the firm said the trade fair organised by OGUNCCIMA would be formally declared open on Monday by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun. It added that the President, Major-General Mohammadu Buhari (retd.) had declared the Kaduna Trade Fair open at the weekend.

It said the president was represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Muhammad Abubakar.

The statement read in part, “While declaring open the Fair, a symbolic Dangote truck, assembled by the Dangote Sinotruck West Africa Limited was presented to the President as a mark of commitment of the Dangote Group to the economic development of the nation and Africa as a whole.

“Companies from the group that are exhibiting at the fair include Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, NASCON Allied Industries Plc, makers of Dangote Salt and seasoning and Gata Tradingss and Dangote Sinotruck West Africa Limited.”

According to Chiejina, visitors to the group pavilion at both fairs will have the opportunity of buying products of the companies at reduced prices