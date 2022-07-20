Dangote completes issuance of N187.6bn bond

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has announced the successful completion of its N187.6bn Series 1 Bond issuance, which is the largest corporate bond ever issued in the history of the Nigerian capital market.

This transaction represents the first issuance by DIL at group level and comprises a 7-year Tranche-A bond issued at 12.75 percent and a 10-year Tranche-B bond issued at 13.50 percent, under the newly established N300 billion debt issuance programme, according to a statement.

It said the bond issuance was well received by the market and recorded participation from a wide range of investors, including domestic pension funds, asset managers, insurance companies and high net-worth investors.

DIL said it plans to utilise the net proceeds from the Series 1 bond issuance to part-finance the Dangote Petroleum Refinery Project, an integrated petrochemical complex, and the largest single train petroleum refinery in the world.

Standard Chartered Capital & Advisory Nigeria Limited acted as the lead issuing house and bookrunner on transaction, while Meristem Capital, Stanbic IBTC Capital, Vetiva Capital, Absa Capital Markets, Afrinvest Capital, Coronation Merchant Bank, Ecobank Development Company, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FCMB Capital Markets, Greenwich Merchant Bank, Quantum Zenith Capital, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria and United Capital acted as joint issuing houses.

Olakunle Alake, group managing director of Dangote Industries, said: “Dangote Industries is delighted to have successfully conducted its debut issuance under our newly established debt issuance programme. We are very pleased to have set this remarkable milestone, showcasing the depth and liquidity of the Nigerian debt capital market.

“The success of this transaction further demonstrates investor confidence in our credit story and the appreciation of the work done by the group across several key sectors that are crucial to the development of the continent. The proceeds from this landmark transaction will be used to part-finance the Dangote Petroleum Refinery Project which is the initiative by the group to establish the largest refinery in Africa, thus positioning Nigeria as a net exporter of refined crude. We want to specially thank the investor community for their support on this transaction, as well as our various advisors and stakeholders.”

Olukorede Adenowo, Standard Chartered’s executive director, corporate, commercial and institutional banking, Nigeria & West Africa, said: “On behalf of the issuing houses, we are proud to have led this historic transaction which reflects the strong credit quality of the issuer as well as the resilience of the Nigerian domestic debt capital markets, despite the current global market volatility.

“We thank the board and management of the Dangote Group for continuously striving to develop the domestic debt capital markets and setting records through its various issuances both at the subsidiary and Group levels. We also thank the Securities & Exchange Commission, Nigerian Exchange Limited and FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited for their unwavering support throughout this entire process.”