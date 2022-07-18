Dangote Cement hosts communities, sign new pact in Kogi

Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, has entered into a fresh Community Development Agreement (CDA) with the mining communities in its attempt to scale up intervention schemes for the inhabitants of the areas.

In the renewed pact, a lot of packages were sealed up at the signing ceremony of the CDA on Thursday at Obajana in Kogi State, where JV Gungune, the plant director, presented a copy of the CDA to the Elosho of Iwaa land, Oba Francis Migbole.

The representative of the mining communities of Oyo and Iwaa said the CDA jointly assented will create more job opportunities for locals, including bringing about the rapid social and economic transformation of their communities.

In his remarks at the event, Olamilekan Adegbite, minister of Mines and Steel Development, commended Dangote Cement for fulfilling its obligations to the host communities, adding that the CDA is in line with the 2007 Mineral and Mining Act.

Represented by Ntuimbe Etta, the ministry’s chief geologist, Adegbite said the government will continue to facilitate a peaceful atmosphere between the company and its host communities.

Read also: Bakers to hold 3rd edition of ‘Dewdrops Uncut Learning’ empowerment initiative

The plant director disclosed that the massive support for the communities incorporated in the refresh CDA is in alignment with the company’s vision and mission of supporting its host communities.

Gungune pointed out that the five-year agreement would be implemented between 2022 and 2026, stressing that Aliko Dangote, the group’s president, is appreciative of the support from the host communities, including the plant communities of Obajana and Apata.

Oba Francis O. Migbole, the Elesho of Iwaa described the Dangote, as God sent, adding that the joy of his community has increased by the refreshed CDA.