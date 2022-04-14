Dana Air partners 7 Star Global Hanger on aircraft heavy maintenance

In a move expected to develop Nigeria’s aviation sector, Dana Air has announced that it will partner 7 Star Global hanger on its future heavy maintenance checks (C checks).

Sukhjinder Mann, the deputy CEO of Dana Air, who made this known during the first aircraft handover to the newly appointed MRO partner at the 7 Star Global Hanger in Lagos recently said, “after months of stringent due diligence, we are pleased to announce that we have selected 7 Star Global Hanger as our preferred Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) service provider and as a result, have further enhanced 7 Star Global Hanger’s MRO services to include the MD80 aircraft range.

“The selection of 7 Star Global Hanger is as a result of Dana Air’s commitment to the growth of the Nigerian economy and by extension the development of Nigeria’s aviation sector. We have always previously sent our fleet overseas for the heavy maintenance checks and now are proud to announce that we will be keeping this activity in Nigeria.”

Mann explained that what this means is that Dana Air has created massive job opportunities in the aviation sector, adding that the appointment means more job opportunities for Nigerian engineers, planners and technical specialists.

Read also; Respite for passengers as FAAN upgrades domestic terminal lounge

He said it reverses the previously outward cash flow from the Nigerian economy whereby the country paid foreign service providers. He said with this development, these funds will now be retained within the country and will aid economic growth within Nigeria.

“I also believe that our appointment will also give a proudly Nigerian brand (7 Star Global Hangar) more leverage to compete with global MROs,” he said.

The Dana Air boss further explained that the decision to appoint 7 Star Global Hanger was due to the exemplary maintenance track record of the MRO, which currently services and maintains the Presidential Air fleet and is fully equipped to carry out aircraft line and heavy maintenance including aircraft wheels and brakes, upholstery and general fix operations services.

According to him, ”Dana Air is reinvesting in the aviation sector and promoting Made-In-Nigeria, and this gives me great pride as it is in line with our core value of putting Nigeria first in everything we do. I am also extremely grateful to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) for their support in both of our intention to keep the work in country and that of the approval granted to the MRO to service our aircraft type.”