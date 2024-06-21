Damilola Ogunbiyi reappointed for second term as CEO of SEforALL

Damilola Ogunbiyi has been reappointed for a second five-year term as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL). This decision marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first CEO to be renewed for a second term, reflecting her outstanding leadership and impact.

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria lauded the reappointment, stating, “Her reappointment is not just a win for Nigeria but for the world as well.”

Since her first term began in 2020, Ogunbiyi has led SEforALL to new heights, expanding its global influence and support. Under her leadership, the organization has formed partnerships with over 200 entities and supported 90 countries in advancing energy access and sustainable transitions.

Ogunbiyi expressed her gratitude, saying, “It is an honour to be appointed for a second five-year term. I look forward to working with leaders globally to end energy poverty and accelerate a just and equitable energy transition.”

SEforALL has achieved remarkable results, including securing $1.3 trillion in commitments through Energy Compacts, which have provided electricity to 129 million people and clean cooking solutions to 22 million. The organization also raised $40 million to support mini-grid and standalone solar systems in countries like Sierra Leone and Nigeria through the Universal Energy Facility (UEF).

Reacting, Francesco Starace, Chair of SEforALL’s Governance Board, emphasised the importance of Ogunbiyi’s leadership, stating, “Damilola has been the kind of leader focused on impact and going beyond rhetoric.”

Similarly, Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, highlighted the strategic partnerships formed under Ogunbiyi’s tenure, saying, “Damilola’s reappointment at SEforALL will further support our collective efforts to develop and scale up sustainable energy solutions in Africa.”

Also, Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, acknowledged her contributions to their country’s energy transition plan, saying, “I welcome Damilola’s reappointment and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Commenting, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo emphasised Ogunbiyi’s role in their energy transition, noting, “Through Damilola’s leadership, this relationship continues to be instrumental in driving sustainable development in Ghana.”

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, congratulated Ogunbiyi, stating, “Your dedication and strategic insight have been an invaluable resource to the World Bank and the Private Sector Investment Lab.”

Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation, praised her leadership, saying, “Damilola’s tireless devotion and extraordinary leadership is exactly what we need in this moment.”

Jorge Moreira da Silva of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) remarked, “I look forward to working with Ms Ogunbiyi and her team to ensure that the clean energy transition delivers for Africa’s economic and social development.”

Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, offered his congratulations, stating, “I look forward to our continued collaboration.”