CWG partners Clari5 to help African banks combat financial crimes real-time

Leading information technology company CWG, has partnered with Banking Enterprise Financial Crime Risk Management products company Clari5 to jointly help African banks combat enterprise fraud and money laundering.

Through this strategic partnership, CWG and Clari5 will provide solutions to African banks to counter enterprise-wide fraud and money laundering risk. Banks across Africa can now benefit from the unparalleled advantages of Clari5’s extreme real-time, cross channel, enterprisewide fraud risk management capability.

“We are tremendously excited to partner with Clari5,” said Adewale Adeyipo, group CEO, CWG. “The pan-african fraud and money laundering landscape has become alarmingly sophisticated over the last few years and clearly banks are seeking more efficient solutions to combat the scourge. But dealing with the new reality is beyond the league of conventional, siloed antifraud solutions. With Clari5, banksnow the power of a world-class enterprise-wide real- time financial crime management solutionthat has been changing the way banks fight financial crime.”

Clari5 CEO, Rivi Varghese, added, “We believe that the best way to combat fraud and money laundering is with a solution that can behave like the human central nervous system to synthesize intelligence from across all channels of the bank in that very moment when it matters most. Clari5’s provenreal-timeproduct capabilityin thwarting financial crime, coupled withcwg’s unparalleled market reach and rich legacy of engagement successes makes it a compelling value proposition for innovative African banks to prevent bottom-line losses to financial crime. We are both proud and delighted to partner with CWG – the legendary African technology leader.”

With over two decades of contribution to the Information & Communication Technology sector, CWG – an ISO9001 certified technology conglomerate has set a benchmark for technology and service excellence in Africaby consistently delivering service excellence using global best practices. CWG commenced operations in Nigeria in 1992 as Computer Warehouse Limited primarily to cater to hardware projects. In 1994, CWG established DCC Networks as its communications arm to provide VSAT, Metropolitan, Wide / Local Area Networks to corporates. In 1997 CWG acquired Expert Edge Software to address demands in software solutions, systems and training.

Clari5 is endorsed Category Leader in Financial Crime Risk Management Systems for Enterprise Fraud by Chartis. Research, Winner of IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovation Award, Best Fraud Detection Product Award by Risk.net and ranked consistently in global RiskTech and Regtech Top100 rankings andquadrants, Clari5 redefinesreal- time, cross-channelbanking Enterprise Fraudmanagement using a centralnervous system approach tofight financial crime.