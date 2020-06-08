FirstBank Raising Corporate, National Leaders Through Knowledge-Based Investments

As a foremost agent of development, humans require a desirable level of knowledge to accomplish set goals and attain proficiency in sustainability. This makes a significant and deliberate thrust of investment by institutions like FirstBank in strategic and qualitative education very remarkable.

Amid the global fight to contain the coronavirus disruption to many sectors including education, due to lockdowns, FirstBank initiated a quick response to sustaining learning for students in the country. FirstBank’s quick response in proffering a solution at such a novel scale targeting one million students in the country, was no doubt leveraged on its e-learning initiative advanced competitive edge.

By default, leaders-to-be are expected to be well-equipped and armed with exceptional skills transmitted through the best consistent systems of education, to be at par with peers globally.

However, in developing countries such as Nigeria, poor educational infrastructure could prove detrimental – eroding the competitive edge of the youth. The lack of supportive structure to enable a seamless switchover to online learning mode in the event of school closures is evidence of this gap.

The impact could be disastrous, except there is an intervention such as the FirstBank e-learning initiative.

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 universities and 3 secondary schools had been supported with infrastructure projects, while another 10 universities benefited from professorial Chairs sponsored by FirstBank.

In response to this pandemic however and with clear foresight the Bank again took a determined position to intervene in this critical area to secure the future of Nigeria’s youth and the nation.

“While the needs of children can easily be forgotten at a time like this, we consider it important to make provisions that ensure they have access to learning resources and ensure they remain fully engaged so they can compete favourably with their peers internationally,” said the Bank which has spent over 15 Billion Naira in over two decades to positively impact communities across the Six Geo-political zones in Nigeria, adding: “Education is something we are big on and can demonstrate consistency over the years”

Over 40,000 volunteering hours invested by FirstBank staff in various classrooms, teaching young people across the country, financial literacy, entrepreneurial and career counselling have impacted over 80 secondary schools and 70,000 students.

With the potential of elevating the standard of education post-COVID-19, the FirstBank e-learning initiative is building on the Bank’s milestones of raising a new and young business savvy and financially independent generation.

Setting the pace for societal impact through education is a major thrust for FirstBank as can be further gleaned from its in-house training school, FirstAcademy, established in 2012 to raise corporate leaders. The Academy’s training programmes which are delivered using blended methodologies such as Instructor-led, eLearning, In-plant or Open programmes and also leveraging a robust Learning Management System (LMS) is configured for both offline and online access or via a mobile device.

The offline, and online approaches to accessing learning resources have also been adopted for its ‘one million students’ e-learning initiative. The online model offers public schools students access to the solutions through apps and web options, on a free or subsidised subscription model; while the offline model is designed for indigent students who may not have access to devices.

According to the Bank: “The partnership with Lagos State has seen us provide low-end devices for students preloaded with Roducate offline; content which include Government accredited curriculum for primary through secondary and several university courses. This solution will see Lagos state offer children in the lower bracket, who may not have access to devices or data from home affordable smart phones preloaded with the curriculum. The phones have SIMs and limited data tied, only, to the Roducate learning product, which means the recipients cannot browse, but can still submit tests and mock exams, thus encouraging safe learning.

As the Bank further noted, the initiative will facilitate innovation around education: “impacting how our children are educated in Nigeria forever, with the complementarity this brings. For example, no need for expensive text books for those who can’t afford it. It also offers a potential platform to promote financial inclusion – a core strategic goal of the bank through financial literacy of students.”

As FirstBank explained, delivering solutions to the target audience comprising students, the youth and staff of the organisation through its educational intervention initiatives, has prompted the Bank to build partnerships with various notable international and local institutions, drawn from the public and private sectors.

Some of the Bank’s partners include United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), educational content owners, technology companies, Telcos, OEMs, Radio and TV broadcast stations.

Currently, the Bank in the drive to migrate one million students to e-learning platforms, in addition to the Lagos State and Roducate partnership is also kick- starting partnership with IBM; Curious Learning and a host of other pre-qualified partners

As recently announced by the Bank, the IBM Digital – Nation Africa (DNA) program –was used to kick-off its e learning capacity building and empowerment series, designed as an online youth-focused learning program that enables innovation and skills development on emerging technologies.

The program is categorised into three stages (Explorer, Innovator and New Collar) and includes Coding, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence; Data Science & Analytics, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Quantum Computing and structured for everyone interested in acquiring skills in emerging technologies.

“In our drive to move one million students to e-Learning, students will be encouraged to access the DNA for free via our sites and portals. As part of our commitment to self-development internally, every staff will also have the opportunity to access the DNA programme through our FirstAcademy learning portal,” the Bank said.

Hinged on the objective of building a professional workforce equipped with competitive skills and competencies to excel, the Academy is currently structured across 4 multi-level Schools as well as working partnerships with select Ivy League Institutions for FirstBank Leadership Development.

“Organizations are only as strong as its weakest leader – that’s why great organizations such as ours, invest in leadership development as a business strategy. Leadership influences culture and plays a critical role in our sustained success. In the past few years, there has been significant investment in developing leadership competencies at varying levels across the Bank’s hierarchy,” the Bank said.

Some of the flagship programmes driven by the Academy to support the Bank’s strategic leadership imperatives include the Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP), the Leadership Acceleration Program (LAP) and the FirstBank Management Associate Program (FMAP).

FirstAcademy has so far, raked in significant recognition in many categories, including being recognised as the pioneer of Mobile Learning in the Nigerian Banking Industry, for delivering the FirstAcademy mobile app.

FirstAcademy also received a Silver Award for best impact by Corporate University on the Implementation of Business Strategies of the Organisation 1894- Award, issued by the Global Council of Corporate Universities.

In 2015 the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), accredited FirstAcademy and granted an unprecedented exemption for graduates of the Foundation School programme totalling 12 courses out of 19 ACIB courses.

Considered as the bedrock of society’s advancement, education indubitably plays a key role in shaping the world and mitigating crisis. By closing knowledge gaps, education continues enhance the quality of human judgments, decisions and behaviour, which engenders good leadership, to this end, students are seen as the leaders of tomorrow.

Despite the impact of FirstBank’s e-learning initiative, there remains a yawning gap for more innovative learning interventions in the public sector’s educational system from well-meaning organisations, who recognise that the best legacy a nation like Nigeria can have, is an advanced system of education that is tailored to meet the needs of the present and future.

When delivered in a dynamic structural mix of brick, mortar and electronic interfaces, such educational models would readily churn out more competent corporate and world leaders without needing to take a break.

Regulators through relevant policies and incentives need to act urgently to spur more investments in education by the private sector, as quantitative and qualitative education remain the fulcrum of nation building per excellence.

The FirstBank education investment model, being the leading light in the country as at today, should be adopted as a blueprint for attaining optimal results both in the public and corporate sectors; indeed, further replications of the model, will no doubt ensure that Nigeria secures many seats on the global table of national and corporate leaders.