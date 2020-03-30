CWG implements Business Continuity Plan as Coronavirus takes larger scale

As part of measures to key into the Lagos State Government strategy of working from home in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic, Nigeria’s CWG Plc said its Business Continuity Plan (BCP), which it has been practicing partially since last year is fully being implemented.

Martin Nwoga, CWG’S director, Managed Services made the disclosure in a statement circulated to journalists in Lagos.

He said CWG, which has operations in four African countries and is touted as the largest integration company in Nigeria, has pieces of machinery in place that allows its staff to work from home. “CWG has implemented its Business Continuity Plan ( BCP) where almost 100 percent of our staff are presently working from home,” he announced.

According to him, as a deliberate attempt to support work-life balance, CWG implemented two- days a month work from home (WFH) for most of its staff since 2019. This, he noted has proven useful now that the world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nwoga also disclosed that the Business Continuity Plan is allowing the company to share up to date communication on events as they unfold and interface with customers to collaborate for effective business continuity.

With regards to essential services, which require the physical presence of people, Nwoga stated that a few select individual staff at CWG have volunteered to go into the Data Centre if required during this crisis.

He believes that while it is possible to get alerts and warnings on any issues, it requires physical intervention to resolve the issue around servers, racks, switches, SAN enclosures, patch panels, and power connections.

Meanwhile, in another further interaction with Nwoga, he argued that though there is still a great Information Technology market in Nigeria, a lot of companies have been slow to the digital transformation. Thus, making most of the public organizations to have relatively low IT penetration.

He said Managed Services are excellent options for those companies, especially those in the small and medium- sized category, as they don’t have to buy a lot of technology that they can ill afford.

“The small and mediumsized companies can only pay for what they consume, while the larger enterprises can focus their attention on changing business strategy rather than fighting fires in their IT systems,” he advised.