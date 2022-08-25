Cuppy Foundation, Street-to-School Initiative partner to support vulnerable children

Cuppy Foundation has partnered with Street to School Initiative, a non-governmental organization (NGO), to support vulnerable children at Comenius Nursery & Primary School, in Ikola Odunsi, Alimosho local government area of Lagos State.

The partnership with Cuppy Foundation also enabled an empowerment programme for rural women in Ikola Odunsi community which focused on healthy living, mental health and personal hygiene. The health sensitization programme also aimed to inform the parents and guardians of the children of the importance of nutritious meal and healthy living.

Recently, the NGO organized an event attended by about 150 women. The event was facilitated by two retired chief nursing officers of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Taiwo Esther Ekhaiye and Kikelemo Kayode.

Since its establishment, Comenius Nursery & Primary School has graduated 178 pupils who are now attending various high schools within the community with sponsorship secured for them.

One of the beneficiaries is 14-year-old Mohammed Jamiu from Nassarawa State who would have remained an out of school kid if he had not been discovered by the Street to School Initiative.

Jamiu was selling pepper in the community. He joined the school in primary three and a sponsor was secured who financed his education. He passed out in 2020 and is now attending Osbot Royal College also on sponsorship. He is now in JS 2.

“There are a lot of people out there that need a push. We are a bridge between those that have and those that don’t have,” said Oluwatosin Olowoyeye-Taiwo, founder of Street to School Initiative.

“The aim of the school feeding programme is to ensure that the children are nourished physically and emotionally so that ultimately there would be better learning outcome. This has been our best academic term, ever, as we experienced improved learning outcome and increased school attendance rate,” she said.

She said the school is still operating from rented premises and would appreciate every support to be able to acquire at least two plots of land to erect its own structures.