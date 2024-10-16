Crypto firm says giving control to 140m community

Adetayo Kennedy, regional head of marketing for Africa at TrustWallet, has said that the firm is giving more control to people on its platform in a move to grow the cryptocurrency space across Africa.

“It’s an opportunity to assure them of secure products and a wallet that’s in their control. This is financial freedom. That’s why the theme of this meet-and-greet is ‘Seven years of trust’,” Kennedy said during a recent meet-and-greet event organised to celebrate its digital community in Lagos.

According to him, the community has kept faith with the firm in the last seven years and has helped to make it competitive in the cryptocurrency space. “It’s an opportunity to assure the 140 million-strong community that we are 100 percent trust, and to put human faces to the community that mostly communicates digitally.”

Kennedy disclosed that the brand has become one of the biggest self-custodial wallets in the world. According to him, only few of its contemporaries in the cryptocurrency space are still in operation; hence the need to celebrate its community for their support.

“So we decided to give back to the community that has helped us grow and become competitive. It’s why we’re doing this meet-and-greet in seven countries at the same time across the world – Lagos, Manila, Paris, Bogota, Singapore, Dubai, and Vietnam,” Kennedy said.

He said further that the brand is repaying the community for the trust it got in the last seven years. “The same trust they entrusted in us, we’re giving back to them in terms of building way more secure products. We are also making sure they get their freedom.”

According to him, the brand is offering more financial freedom, and a decentralized wallet where its community have the freedom and choice of how they want to save and spend their money, which is not controlled by any regulation.

“We are 100 percent trust. If you take trust away, we are nothing but a wallet like everybody else,” Kennedy said.

