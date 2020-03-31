Crustmine Consulting launches Rudder to enable SME’S remain profitable

Poised with a drive to improve profitability of SME’S in Nigeria, CrustMine Consulting organizers of the Customer Service Conference has kick- off her “Rudder” Programmme, a series of FREE Masterclasses on Customer Service and Leadership Development.

Rudder provides an opportunity for current/ aspiring entrepreneurs, independent professionals, the employed, etc. to be exposed to customer relationship management best practices, develop leadership capacity, and strategies toSM keep customers coming back and network with one another.

Rudder became necessary because of the current state of service delivery in Nigeria and the current leadership capacities of businesses in Nigeria.

Commenting on “Rudder”, O’tega Samuel Emorwodia, managing director of Crustmine Consulting said that the company is on a mission to actively engage in the blossoming/thriving of small and medium enterprises in Nigeria.

Emorwodia speaking at the maiden edition, said, “‘Rudder’ is one of the armories in our arsenal and true to our vision of continually increasing individuals and organizations’ “bandwidth” to run holistic businesses”. It is hoped and believed that we will take “Rudder” across Nigeria as organizations/ businesses open their doors to us after this national COVID-19 issue is over and reach out to us to provide these series of FREE Masterclasses for them.”

In line with the directive of His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu on the ban of public gathering above 50 people, Crustmine Consulting adhere strictly to it with a maximum attendance of 15 persons.

“Rudder” was attended by entrepreneurs/ business owners, independent professionals, client-facing employees and employees from various industries such as IT, maritime, manufacturing just to mention a few. This edition was supported by Akin Alabi who provided the FREE venue for “Rudder” and was presented with a Support Recognition plaque which was received in his stead by Deji ‘Mo at the venue.

Participants were highly engaged all through “Rudder” as they were instructed by experienced professionals, who took them through key areas of customer relationship management ; leadership development session to position them to lead better teams and do great work; as well as unveil strategies to engender continuous profit through Customer Service.