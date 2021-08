As part of its ongoing Automate and Collaborate campaign, Crown Interactive has announced its “Innovate Smart” grant to Nigerian manufacturers, distributors of fast-moving consumer goods and suppliers of raw materials. It is offering its CICOD Supply Chain Software at no charge for 1 year to 20 companies in the Nigerian market that meet specified criteria….

