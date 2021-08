In a bid to be prudent in spending hard-to-come-by money, some Nigerian consumers are now forced to be creative by purchasing multipurpose products. This could create opportunities for manufacturers in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods space (FMCG) if they start looking towards the direction of these products. Although the high inflationary environment forced manufacturers in the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login