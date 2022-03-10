CRC Credit Bureau appoints new Group Chief Operating Officer

CRC Credit Bureau Limited has appointed Jelilat Kareem as the Group Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective January 1st, 2022. This appointment is in furtherance to CRC operating under a group structure with diversified business interests in credit reporting, and data & analytics.

Prior to this appointment, Kareem was the head of Finance and Corporate Services of the organization, now she will oversee the finance, enterprise-wide services, operations, and technology of the group, driving global best practices in their operations.

Kareem has over 24 years of vast and vital experience in start-up management, accounting, and finance, treasury management, credit & risk management, strategy, human resources management, governance & corporate services including systems/policy formulation and analysis.

Commenting on the new appointment, ‘Tunde Popoola, group managing director/CEO, CRC Credit Bureau Limited, said from the business perspective, Kareem brings to her new role, both abroad and practical experience with a variety of public and private companies.

He added that her expertise will undoubtedly support the Group’s dedication to setting standards for informed credit decisions as well as data analytics and artificial intelligence-driven products and services for their partners operating in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

“She has in-depth expertise in financial regulations and processes. She is highly respected in her field, and we are excited to continue working with her in this capacity to meet our corporate strategic goals,” he said.

CRC Credit Bureau Nigeria operates under a group structure comprising the credit bureau business and a subsidiary, CRC Data and Analytics Company Limited.

The credit bureau provides a nationwide information repository on credit profiles of consumers as well as corporate entities, thus improving the ability of credit providers to make informed lending decisions ranging from customer acquisition, credit analysis and monitoring, skip tracing, and recovery.

The data and analytics subsidiary of CRC is poised to provide carefully designed products and services using Artificial Intelligence and Analytics. These products will enable businesses to make informed decisions and develop products for their customers based on alternative data sources.