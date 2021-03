Renowned capital market professor and the president of the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, Uche Uwaleke, has been appointed an independent director in Cowry Assets Treasury Limited, a subsidiary of Cowry Assets Management Limited. The appointment, which has received the blessing of the Central Bank of Nigeria, is for an initial period of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login