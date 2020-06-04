COVID-19: Neconde Energy donates medical equipment, test kits to Delta

As part of its corporate social responsibility and support to the efforts at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, Neconde Energy Limited has donated hundreds of test kits and medical equipment to the Delta state government.

The donated items included 600 COVID-19 test kits; 150 isolation suits, 50 infrared thermometer guns; 4000 KN 95 face masks, 1000 hand gloves, and 150 hair cover.

Boma Brown, Chief Operating Officer, Neconde while delivering the items to the state government t said that the items were given as part of the oil company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR ) to the society and support to the government efforts at curtailing the ravaging effects of the pandemic.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s personal commitment in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic which had made the state among the least infected by the virus. “Neconde Energy Limited commends Governor Ifeanyi Okowa commitment tackling the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brown said.

Read also: COVID-19: Govt should encourage more investment in local refining to mitigate economic failure

He stated that the state government’s proactive step in managing the pandemic is evident to the fact that Delta State has one of the lowest recorded cases of infection in the country.

“It is our hope that this token contribution will go a long way to support your administrations’ efforts in the effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delta State,” he said.

Receiving the items, Chiedu Ebie, secretary to the State Government, appreciated Neconde for the donation while assuring that the state government would make effective use of the items in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SSG called on other corporate organisations to emulate the gesture of Necondein in the ‘war’ against the pandemic.

“I thank Neconde Energy for this donation, nothing is ever going to be enough because we really do not know how long this is going to last or where it’s going to take us but one thing is that there is a new world order and we are all getting accustomed to it,” Ebie said.