 COVID-19: Delta indigenous firm gives out palliatives to host communities’ vulnerable

An indigenous oil and gas company operating in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, has given out some palliatives to the vulnerable in its host communities, to enable them cushion the effect of the lockdown caused by Corona virus (COVID-19).pandemic.

The company, Midwestern Oil and Gas Company Limited and its Joint Venture Partner – SunTrust Oil Company Nigeria Limited, after giving out the items, advised them to stay at home and avoid contracting the virus.

The items given included four bags of 100kg bag of beans, fifty-five 50kg bags of rice, 140 cartons of noodles (Hungryman-size), 20 gallons of palm oil, 280 of 1kg bags of salt, 2,900 gloves, 2900 face masks and 3,000 informative flyers titled ‘Midwestern COVID 19 Safety tips”

The 15 families that benefitted were Umuegwor, Umuachi Ossai, Umunze Ogbe and Umuazaka Anie in Ogbeani Community; Umuadabam, Umuagbor, Ukuokole and Umuoluem in Umusam Community; and

Umuebo, Umueleke, Umuachi, Umuakala, Umualama Ossai, Umunze and Umubeneku in Umusadege Community.

The company’s Managing Director, Charles Odita, told newsmen that the gesture was synonymous with the company’s Social Responsibility, (CSR) activities in the societies where they operate.

“This is the usual way that the company reciprocates the cordial relationship that it enjoys from the community. We hope that by this effort, the citizens are encouraged to abide by the orders of the State Government, especially the stay-at-home order,” he said.

Odita further noted that the event afforded them an ample opportunity to preach the essence of social distancing, washing of hands and other best approach of staying away from the pandemic to our hosts.

The beneficiaries could not hold back their joy after receiving the gifts, hence they commended the company and Delta State Government for their efforts in containing the spread of the pandemic in the state.

They said the gesture was expected as Midwestern and its joint venture partner – SunTrust Oil have continued to remain alive to their CSR at all times.

The spokesman of Ogbeani Community, Gilbert Enebuse, Peter Okpu, Secretary of Umusam Community and Ezeoba Isondu, Umusadege Youth Leader who spoke on behalf of their Okpala-Ukus, expressed appreciation for the firm’s kind gesture while Anselem Nzete spoke on behalf of Community Accredited Contactmen Committee (CACC), showering praises on the company.

The Midwestern/SunTrust JV team was led by the Midwestern’s Head, Community Affairs, Williams Eboh, he was joined by the Community Liaison Officers, Chukwuyenum Osuya, Donatus Onah and the members of the Community Accredited Contact men Committee (CACC) during the distribution.