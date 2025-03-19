Cordros Asset Management has reiterated its commitment to deepening financial literacy in Nigeria as cheques and award plaques were presented to three top winners of the 2024 Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) secondary school essay competition.

The essay competition was focused on the theme, ‘The Socio-Economic Impact of Mass Emigration (JAPA) on the Nigerian Economy.’

“At Cordros, we are deeply committed to financial literacy, and when LCCI approached us, we were delighted to collaborate once again on this important initiative,” Adenike Ogunyale, head, retail sales at Cordros Asset Management, said.

She emphasized that the winners of the competition would be making their first investment with Cordros Asset Management. “I can confidently say you are now on the path to financial freedom.”

Ogunyale also expressed the company’s commitment towards financial literacy by supporting the competition for the second time. “For those of us who attended the event in December, the passion exhibited by the contestants was truly inspiring,” she said.

Ekundayo Adedoyin, senior manager, business development, LCCI, highlighted that this year marked the 8th edition of the competition, which was established to commemorate the LCCI International Trade Fair.

She noted that the competition has evolved over the years, with over 300 entries in the most recent edition, now incorporating debates alongside essays. According to her, over 20 schools from Lagos participated in the contest.

Adedoyin also discussed the significance of the Japa syndrome, urging the government to address the issue to prevent the loss of Nigeria’s best talents to foreign countries.

“The competition’s theme this year was designed to educate young people on the socio-economic effects of mass emigration and encourage them to prioritize the nation’s interests.”

The winners are Ojoogun Elizabeth Oreoluwa from Itolo Girls Senior Secondary School, Iganmu (1st place), David Iringe-Okoko from Meadow Hall School, Lekki (2nd place), and Fawaz Lawal from Honeyland College, Magodo (3rd place); all received a cheque of two hundred and fifty thousand naira which will be converted to investment for the students.

