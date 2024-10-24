Cooking most expensive in Rivers, Gombe in September

Rivers, Gombe and Borno were the top three states that had the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) in September 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS’ latest LPG price watch shows that households in Rivers paid N17,992.86 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Gombe with N17,942.86 and Zamfara with N17,475.00.

“Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 4.89 percent on a month-on-month basis from N15,552.56 in August 2024 to N16,313.43 in September 2024. On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 76.41 percent from N9,247.40 in September 2023,” the report said.

“The situation is very unfortunate because prices are rising and Nigerian consumers are struggling,” Olatunbosun Oladapo, president of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), said.

He added that the price increase is terrible, and consumers, middlemen, and retailers are experiencing the impact.

“The government must boost local product supply and checkmate the role of intermediaries and terminal operators in order to avoid capitalising on currency rates.”

The NBS report also revealed that Adamawa with N13,983.33, followed by Nassarawa and Bauchi with N14,938.50 and N15,000.00 respectively, had the lowest average price for refilling a 12.5kg of cooking gas.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-East recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas at N16,957.29, followed by the South-West with N16,665.45. North-East recorded the lowest price at N15,770.75.

Similarly, the NBS said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased by 4.19 percent on a month-on-month basis from N6,430.02 recorded in August 2024 to N6,699.63 in September 2024

It said, “ On a year-on-year basis, this increased by 59.90 percent from N4,189.96 in September 2023. On state profile analysis, Rivers recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cooking gas with N7,285.71, followed by Gombe with N7,271.88, and Borno with N7,089.72.

It said, on the other hand, Kebbi recorded the lowest price of N5,950.00, followed by Kano and Benue at N6,133.33 and N6,143.52 respectively.

However, analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cooking gas at N6,929.02, followed by the South-East at N6,893.47

“North-West recorded the lowest with N6,382.30,” the report disclosed.

